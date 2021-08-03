Florida may drop Ben & Jerry's parent over Israel boycott

“We are also proud Jews. It’s part of who we are and how we’ve identified ourselves for our whole lives. As our company began to expand internationally, Israel was one of our first overseas markets. We were then, and remain today, supporters of the State of Israel,” the founders said. “But it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the U.S. government.”

Unilever's 400 brands include a wide variety of familiar consumer goods such as Dove personal care products, Lipton tea, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Sunlight soap and, of course, Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday in Florida's action. But its CEO, Alan Jope, said last week that Unilever is “fully committed” to doing business in Israel despite the decision to stop some sales there by Ben & Jerry's.

Florida officials say the company told them in a call Wednesday that there are no plans to change Ben & Jerry's stance on Israel. It wasn't immediately clear what kinds investments or contracts Florida currently has with Unilever or its subsidiaries.