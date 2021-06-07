Florida moves against foreign theft of intellectual property

The bipartisan bills signed by DeSantis reinforce contentions by many Republicans that the Chinese government has been infiltrating, or exerting its influence, on many segments of U.S. society — including the entertainment industry, the news media and especially academia.

One of the bills signed into law by DeSantis would require universities to report any gifts of $50,000 from a foreign source and would compel them to more thoroughly screen foreign applicants for research positions. Research institutes would have to report all work-related travel to foreign counties.

Companies that want to do business with China — as well as Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela — would also have to disclose any financial ties in those countries in excess of $50,000.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has called counterintelligence and economic espionage by China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.”

Earlier this year, U.S. officials accused a former University of Florida professor and researcher — a Chinese citizen — of fraudulently obtaining $1.8 million in federal grant money while concealing support he received from the Chinese government and a company that he founded in China to profit from that research.