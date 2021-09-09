Florida official sentence to 5 years in corruption case

Maddox was ordered to pay the Internal Revenue Service $76,763 and Carter-Smith was ordered to pay the IRS $115,619. Each was ordered to forfeit $70,000 to the federal government.

The court found that the pair accepted $30,000 from the ride-hailing and delivery company Uber and $40,000 from the undercover agents posing as developers in exchange for influence. When the pair pleaded guilty, an Uber spokesperson said the company didn't bribe Maddox, but was rather a victim of extortion.

Maddox and Carter-Smith told Hinkle that they each went into public service to do good and to serve people, but they eventually crossed a line. Maddox said he justified taking the money because he knew he was going to vote the same way regardless.

Undercover FBI agents investigated Maddox for two years, which included a booze-filled trip to Las Vegas, where the agents took Maddox to a strip club. Maddox told Hinkle his reaction to hearing himself on FBI tapes, “drunken and slurring” and bragging about how big he was.

“I'm deeply, deeply ashamed that I did that,” he said. “I deserve everything I'm going to get, whatever you decide to do."