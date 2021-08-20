Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay

DeSantis maintains that masks can be detrimental for children's development and that younger children simply don't wear masks properly. But board members in the counties of Broward, home to Fort Lauderdale, and Alachua, home to Gainesville, decided not to allow parents to easily opt out of the mandate as coronavirus cases began straining hospitals in several parts of the state.

Statewide, Florida is adding an average of about 20,300 new COVID-19 infections per day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 16,849 people in hospitals with COVID-19 patients, with 3,500 of them in intensive care.

Broward County has Florida’s second largest school district, and among the largest in the nation, with about 270,000 students and a $5.4 billion budget. Alachua County’s school district has about 30,000 students and a budget of $537 million.

Two other school districts originally started the school year allowing parents to easily opt out of wearing masks, but this week their board members imposed a stricter measure, requiring all students to wear facial covering unless they had a doctor's note. And the school board of the state's largest district in Miami-Dade passed a measure this week also requiring masks for all students and only exempting those with a doctor's note.