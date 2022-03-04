Florida passes abortion ban; February jobs report coming today; masks now optional at auto plants

Today is Friday, March 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Unseasonably warm temperatures remain across the South as the West sees rain, snow, and cold temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America.
People are also reading…
DeSantis, a Republican, has previously signaled his support for the proposal and is expected to sign it into law.
“I want abortion to be legal safe and accessible but I fear this bill moves us in the other direction, forcing women with means to travel out of state and those struggling economically to resort to potentially dangerous options," said Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat.
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.
***
Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America's employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia's war against Ukraine.
Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last month, with the unemployment rate dipping from 4% to 3.9%, according to economists surveyed by data provider FactSet. Though that pace would fall below the average gain for the past three months of 541,000, it would still reflect solid hiring.
The Labor Department will issue the February jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday.
***
Masks optional at auto plants not in high virus risk areas
DETROIT (AP) — Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.
A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday.
The union says in a statement that the group decided to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in making masks optional, regardless of vaccination status.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Friday, March 4
BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone …
Russia attacked and has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear site. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russian forces have taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in another city, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. It comes as Russian forces continue to press ahead with their invasion and campaign to “demilitarize” Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America's employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy t…
President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs — and he'll be joined Friday by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.
DETROIT (AP) — Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor's death.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico returned to Congress on Thursday for the first time since he had a stroke, which kept him away from Washington for weeks and temporarily weakened Democrat's hold on power in the equally divided Senate.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval Thursday in the House.
***
MORNING LISTEN
On this episode of Utterly Moderate we are talking about economic sanctions and how they might impact Russia in segment one with Alan Cole, the founder of Full Stack Economics.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that c…
In 1990, Hank Gathers dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.
***