The principal of a Florida school is no longer employed after a sixth-grader’s parents complained Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture is “pornographic.”

Hope Carrasquilla, the former principal at Tallahassee Classical School, told HuffPost the situation was also “a little more complicated than that.”

The protocol, per the report, is to send parents a letter before students are shown artwork of that nature.

The Tallahassee Democrat first reported the news.

According to the report, the letter did not go out to the sixth-grade parents.

One parent was “point-blank upset,” Carrasquilla continued, and “felt her child should not be viewing those pieces.”

The school’s board gave Carrasquilla the option to resign or be fired after less than a year on the job.

The school board chair, Barney Bishop, told HuffPost the incident was one of multiple issues with Carrasquilla. He declined to go into specifics.

