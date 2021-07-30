Florida river restoration project marks 22-year milestone

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — The 22-year project to restore Florida's Kissimmee River from a straight manmade channel to its natural meandering state has marked a major milestone.

Officials involved in the Kissimmee River Restoration Project said at an event Thursday that 44 miles (70 kilometers) of the waterway have been returned to its curving path in central Florida.

The project began in 1999 amid evidence that converting the river to a straight flood control canal in the 1970s damaged the environment, dumping more polluted water into Lake Okeechobee, sharply reducing waterfowl and bald eagle populations and harming fish and invertebrates.

TC Palm newspapers reported that the Kissimmee River’s restored floodplains and oxbows will help clean water laden with nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural runoff, which has fed harmful algal blooms, plaguing the lake for decades.