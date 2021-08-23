Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge

Sarasota County implemented its new mandatory mask policy on Monday -- much to the chagrin of some students. Masks were optional the first two weeks of classes, but outbreaks districtwide prompted the school board to impose a strict mandate. Only students who provide a doctor’s note will be excused, an opt-out mirrored by other districts with mask requirements.

“I’ve struggled with wearing a mask. I know a lot of my friends have, too,” Mya Mamazza, an 11th-grader, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune outside school Monday. “I have asthma, so it’s really hard for me.”

She wants the district to offer online classes if masks are mandatory, so she won’t have to wear one.

This hearing is scheduled to end by Wednesday. It's not immediately clear when Cooper will rule, but the judge has said he prefers to issue his decisions from the bench — and he acknowledged Monday that time is of the essence.

“I want everyone to have enough time, but I think we need to move as quickly as we can,” Cooper said.

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale.

