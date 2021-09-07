Florida shooter may have first pounded on neighbor's door

“They were nice people. It doesn’t make sense. I can’t get it through my head," Rivera said.

The girl who survived is in stable condition at a Tampa hospital, officials said. A family statement said she has already undergone four surgeries to repair 10 wounds but is alert, reading, writing and generally in good spirits. The Associated Press is not identifying her because of her age.

“She was very scared when this happened, but she just prayed during the event and knew it would be OK,” their statement to WTVT-TV said. “We appreciate all the well wishes, kind words and prayers.”

Gleason's mother, Pamela Freeman, declined to comment Tuesday.

Thirty miles (48 kilometers) from the shooting, no one answered the door Tuesday at Riley’s home in the Tampa suburb of Brandon. The house was already decorated for Halloween, with a scarecrow and jack-o’-lanterns. Neighbors said Riley was quiet and didn’t socialize, but last week he stopped John Morris’ wife, who has cancer, and said, “I want to pray for you.”

“It was odd. He didn’t make it loud or anything. He didn’t talk to us much and then all of a sudden he comes up with this,” said Morris, 77.