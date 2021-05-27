Florida sued over law to ban social media content blocking

DeSantis attacked Big Tech during a press conference to sign the bill, comparing it to Big Brother in the George Orwell novel “1984.” He said internet companies are censoring posts that don't fit with the ideology of Silicon Valley.

Responding to Twitter and Facebook blocking former President Donald Trump, Republicans across the country have attacked social media companies for what they say is censorship of conservative ideology. While similar bills have been filed in other states, DeSantis was the first governor to sign one into law.

DeSantis's communications director, Taryn Fenske, didn't immediately reply to a phone call, text message and Twitter direct message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The law that goes into effect July 1 calls for a $250,000 a day fine if a statewide political candidate's account is inactivated and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office.

The law will give Florida’s attorney general authority to sue companies under the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. It will also allow individual Floridians to sue social media companies for up to $100,000 if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly.