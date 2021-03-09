Florida sues to stop Biden's immigration directives

The complaint filed by Florida argues the new ICE guidelines violate commands of Congress by limiting immigration enforcement to terrorists, spies, aggravated felons, certain gang members and those who recently crossed the border illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moody says releasing and not deporting these immigrants could result in more crimes and cost the state more in law enforcement resources.

The complaint outlines seven cases where ICE officials declined to take custody of immigrants after the Florida Department of Correction contacted them before their release from state custody. It also says the new directives are affecting county sheriffs who work with ICE to hand over those who are detained and suspected of being in the country illegally.

The memo issued by ICE last month states that “agents are to consider the extensiveness, seriousness and recency of criminal activity” when evaluating if they pose a public safety threat and therefore should be a priority for deportation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0