Florida urges US to import less expensive Canadian drugs

That same month, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and several other lobbying groups filed litigation against federal health officials challenging the new rule, accusing the federal government of punting the responsibility for demonstrating safety and cost savings to state governments.

The governor dismissed such criticism.

“If we were trying to bring in drugs from some country that wasn’t reputable, I wouldn’t want to go down that road either, but Canada has the same drugs,” he said. “They have very similar protocols and then we obviously would have our process to ensure quality.”

DeSantis said the state has met every regulation required to be able to import the drugs. “This has been under review now for six months," he said during a news conference in Lakeland. "We were told that if it wasn’t denied last week that we could assume it was going to be approved.”

Joel White, president of the Council for Affordable Health Coverage, one of the pharmaceutical lobbying groups that sued to challenge the plan, said it “brings a false promise to Americans that it will result in lower cost."

“Providers, pharmacists and the patients they serve may no longer trust the medicines they prescribe and dispense are safe and effective,” White said.