Florida vet held on child pornography, bestiality charges

A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday said investigators were notified by the file-sharing web service Dropbox that a user had received more than 1,600 files of suspected child pornography. The files were traced to Madden’s home.

Homeland Security agents raided Madden's home on Feb. 24, and found files in which Madden discussed “the sexual abuse of animals and children,” the complaint said.

The complaint alleges that Madden had multiple photos and videos of images “depicting bestiality." The report said the files were digitally coded as having been taken at his home.

Madden also shared images in a chat and admitted in detail to having sex with and abusing dogs, the criminal complaint said.

Another explicit video was traced as having been taken at the animal hospital in May 2018.

“This leads me to believe that Madden may be abusing animals entrusted to his care,” Agent Leah Ortiz wrote in the complaint.

Madden, a native of north Alabama, described himself online as the “proud pet parent" of a Shih Tzu named Lucky and two Burmese pythons, Mocha and Sherbert.

