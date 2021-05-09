Florida weighs allowing limited harvest of goliath grouper

“I don’t believe they should be caught just to get a picture — they need to be used,” Aukeman said.

But Koenig and Coleman say the goliath's future is too precarious to allow any harvest.

They argue that the fish's numbers remain below historic levels and appear to be plateauing or decreasing, and that it is susceptible to mass die-offs. One danger is that juveniles under 6 years are vulnerable to frigid weather — Koenig and Coleman say a prolonged cold snap that hit South Florida in 2010 killed 95% of that age group.

All ages are susceptible to red tide, a toxic algae bloom that spreads over massive areas. Outbreaks occur naturally but are also spurred by fertilizer runoff and sewage.

Harvest opponents say instead of catching goliaths, Florida should use the fish to lure scuba divers to the state. A 2016 University of Miami survey of out-of-state divers showed they would pay more than $300 for an outing to a goliath congregation site, not including what they would spend for hotels, restaurants and other area establishments.

Gerald Carroll, who owns a Palm Beach County dive center, said trips to see goliaths account for 25% of his revenue. They are popular with divers because they don't flee, and with guides because they stay at the same reefs and wrecks.

“It is very easy for us to arrange trips to go see them, and when we jump in the water, even if there are 10 or 15 divers, they don't get scared away,” Carroll said.

