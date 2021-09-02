Florida will soon fine businesses $5,000 if they require vaccine proof from customers

Although several countries have implemented “vaccine passport” programs in order to encourage people to get shots, DeSantis has argued they are a violation of personal freedom. Before he signed SB 2006 into law, DeSantis also issued an executive order banning mandatory vaccinations at businesses.

Florida currently ranks 19th of the 50 states in vaccination rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state reported last week that 68% of eligible residents have gotten at least one shot. Thousands of Floridians — the vast majority of whom were unvaccinated — have become seriously ill from the virus this summer, resulting in the state’s worst coronavirus surge on record.

It’s unclear how many businesses have already been cited under the new vaccine passport law. A spokesperson for the Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for information.

But there is evidence that some businesses are working around the statute. For example, the concert promoter Live Nation has announced it will mandate proof of vaccination or a negative test to customers hoping to attend one of its concerts starting Oct. 4.