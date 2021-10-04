 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida woman attacked by gator after falling into canal

  • 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said.

The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms, the release said. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were trying to locate the alligator on Monday morning.

The wildlife agency uses professional gator trappers for its Nuisance Alligator Program. An alligator interacting with humans is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters).

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduras burns 3.3 tons of cocaine seized from cartels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News