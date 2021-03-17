Florida woman gives birth to first known baby with COVID-19 antibodies, doctors say

According to Rudnick, in the fight to protect children from COVID-19, “this is significant.”

“This is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated of the next several months,” Rudnick said, as reported by the news outlet.

Will newborns born to vaccinated mothers remain at risk for infection?

In the article on the findings, which doctors Gilbert and Rudnick published on medRxiv, “there are some factors that indicate that newborns born to vaccinated mothers will remain at risk for infection.”

Rudnick said, “Further studies have to determine how long will this protection last. They have to determine at what level of protection or how many antibodies does a baby need to have circulating in order to give them protection.”

Gilbert and Rudnick told WPBF that their paper has been accepted for publication and they are now waiting for it to be posted on the journal’s site.

Gilbert told the news outlet that “some big pharmacy companies are starting to include pregnant women” in their ongoing vaccine studies, “so they can learn more.”