Florida woman guilty in nightclub shooting that killed 2

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman was convicted Tuesday for her part in a 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that left two teenagers dead and 14 other people injured.

A Lee County jury found Kierra Kashayla Russ, 24, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit crime, according to court records. She faces a possible life sentence at a hearing scheduled for June 6.

Russ is the first convicted of five people charged in the July 25, 2016, shooting during an underage swimsuit-themed party at Club Blu in Fort Myers. The deadly shooting followed a yearlong gang war that began at a local high school, police said. Investigators said there was no indication that either of the teens who were killed — 14-year-old Sean Archilles and 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder — were part of either gang.

Still awaiting trial are Demetrius O’Neal, 25; Derrick Leon Church, 25; Tajze Akiir Battle, 27; and Dontrill Loggins, 29.

The shooting drew national media attention in 2016 because it happened five weeks after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0