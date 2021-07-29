 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida zoo: Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier
0 Comments
AP

Florida zoo: Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal's enclosure, officials said.

The attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the Florida Times-Union reported. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, zoo officials said.

The man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of empty space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence, zoo spokeswoman Kelly Rouillard said. The man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence, she said.

A 12-year-old big cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him. Rouillard said the feline was acting as part of his normal behavior for a wild animal and didn't expect anything to happen to him. Officials confirmed that Harry was involved in a fight that left another jaguar dead earlier this year.

Zoo officials said they don't plan to pursue criminal charges against the injured man, whose name wasn't released.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Johnnie Bolin describes Bolin Fest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2.5 million he embezzled from his former employer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News