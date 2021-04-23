 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope
0 comments
AP

Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

In this April 2021 photo provided by the Brevard Zoo, a baby klipspringer antelope stands in an enclosure at the zoo in Melbourne, Fla. The male calf, born on April 15, is the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo.

 Elliot Zirulnik

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo.

The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne. The calf weighed 27.5 ounces (.78 kilograms) at birth, zoo officials said in a news release Friday.

Zoo officials have not yet named the calf. It is nursing and appears to be in good health, the release said. The male calf was the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo.

The species of antelope typically gives birth to one calf, which will grow to between 18 and 40 pounds (8 to 18 kilograms). They are native to rocky areas of the sub-Saharan Africa, and are known for their surefootedness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News