Florida's Brightline trains to resume operations in November

Goddard said Brightline, the first private passenger train service in the U.S. to launch in a century, is completing several projects to address safety issues that quickly arose after its bright yellow trains began zipping through densely populated South Florida at up to 79 mph (127 kph).

A 2019 Associated Press investigation showed its trains killed more pedestrians and car drivers per mile than any railroad in the country — its 45 deaths prior to operations being suspended translates to one death every 31,000 miles. Most of the deaths have been suicides, while the rest were drivers and pedestrians trying to beat the train by going around guardrails or running across the tracks.

None of the fatalities have been deemed the fault of Brightline engineers or trains, but the crashes have had a psychological impact on crew members. Several of them have been involved in multiple fatalities.