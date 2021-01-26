Florida's Trump Plaza residents move to change name

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The residents of a South Florida condo complex want former President Donald Trump's name officially removed from their home following the siege at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The board of the Trump Plaza condominium voted unanimously last week to change the legal name of the 32-story, twin-tower complex in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported. Residents still have to vote on a new name, with submissions due at the end of February.

The complex sits on the Intracoastal Waterway, just a few miles away from the Mar-a-Lago private club on Palm Beach, where Trump is now living. Units at Trump Plaza start around $1 million and top out at over $4 million.

Signs with Trump's name have been gone for months, and legally changing the name will sever the final connection to the former president.

“The Trump brand is damaged, so rebranding the complex is a wise move,” said Burt Minkoff, a Palm Beach real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.