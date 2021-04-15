Floyd died from heart trouble, defense expert says; an uncertain Afghanistan; Hank Aaron in, KKK out

Today is Thursday, April 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Defense witness says George Floyd died as result of his heart disease, not from officers' restraint; after Biden's troop withdrawal announcement, an uncertain future for Afghanistan; Hank Aaron's name will replace KKK leader's on Atlanta school.

TOP STORIES

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.

Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner who is now with a consulting firm, said Wednesday the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old Black man's death last May.