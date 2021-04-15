Floyd died from heart trouble, defense expert says; an uncertain Afghanistan; Hank Aaron in, KKK out

Today is Thursday, April 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Defense witness says George Floyd died as result of his heart disease, not from officers' restraint; after Biden's troop withdrawal announcement, an uncertain future for Afghanistan; Hank Aaron's name will replace KKK leader's on Atlanta school.
TOP STORIES
Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.
Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner who is now with a consulting firm, said Wednesday the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old Black man's death last May.
“All of those combined to cause Mr. Floyd’s death,” he said on the second day of the defense case. Read more:
US troop pullout will leave behind an uncertain Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Biden administration’s surprise announcement of an unconditional troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 appears to strip the Taliban and the Afghan government of considerable leverage and could ramp up pressure on them to reach a peace deal.
The Taliban and Afghan government can no longer hold the U.S. hostage — the Taliban with escalating violence and the Afghan president with dragging his feet on a power-sharing deal with the insurgents that doesn't include him as president — because Washington made it clear that U.S. troops are leaving, no matter what.
Still, there are growing fears that Afghanistan will collapse into worsening chaos, brutal civil war, or even a takeover by the Taliban once the Americans are gone — opening a new chapter in the constant war that has lasted for decades. Read more:
Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron's
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.
The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, news outlets reported. The new name is expected to be in place by the time students return to the southwest Atlanta alternative school in August.
Aaron, a former Atlanta Braves baseball player, died in January at the age of 86. Under the nickname “Hammerin’ Hank," he set a wide array of career hitting records during his 23-year span, ultimately breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record while enduring racist threats. Read more:
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white former police officer faced her first court appearance Thursday in the traffic-stop shooting of Black mo…
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Coast Guard boats and aircraft have covered an area larger than the state of Rhode Island to search for 12 people still missing Wednesday off the Louisiana coast after their offshore oilfield vessel capsized in hurricane-force winds.
LONDON (AP) — Senior royals must wear civilian clothes to Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officers conducting a routine pat-down of a man in a hospital emergency room found a gun in his waistband, spurring a struggle over the weapon and a standoff that ended in officers killing him, according to police body camera footage released Wednesday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón jumped around near the mound, surrounded by exuberant teammates. All the injuries, all the uncertainty, it seemed like a lifetime ago.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1947, Jackie Robinson plays his first major league game for the Brooklyn Dodgers. See more sports moments from this date:
