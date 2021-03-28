Floyd family, leaders hold prayer service on eve of trial

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Monday morning, and the trial is expected to last about four weeks.

Philonise Floyd called for a conviction and urged observers to focus on the bystander video capturing his brother's struggle, The Star-Tribune reported. Prosecutors have not said when they will play the video, but legal experts expect it to be early in the trial.

“I have faith that he will get convicted," Philonise Floyd said. “Just like everybody who’s seen that video because the video is the proof.”

Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, added that the prayer service also served as a show of support for the Floyd family.

“I wanted them to see all these people come,” Sharpton said during the event. “I wanted them to know we’re with them... we will be there with them until the end.”

———