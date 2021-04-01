Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson drove hard at Floyd’s drug use in cross-examining Ross, asking questions aimed at showing the jury that it was dangerous. He pointed out that she supposedly told the FBI that she believed Floyd had overdosed on heroin in March and that the couple used pills in May that made her feel as if she was going to die.

Under questioning from Nelson, Ross also disclosed that Floyd’s pet name for her in his phone was “Mama” — testimony that called into question the widely reported account that Floyd was crying out for his mother as he lay pinned to the pavement.

In some of the video, Floyd can be heard calling out, “Mama!” repeatedly and saying, “Mama, I love you! ... Tell my kids I love them.”

Also Thursday, a paramedic who arrived on the scene that day testified that the first call was a Code 2, for someone with a mouth injury, but it was upgraded a minute and a half later to Code 3 -– a life-threatening incident that led them to turn on the lights and siren.

Seth Bravinder said he saw no signs that Floyd was breathing or moving, and it appeared he was in cardiac arrest. Bravinder said they loaded Floyd into the ambulance so he could get care “in an optimum environment,” but also so paramedics could get away from the scene.