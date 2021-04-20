Floyd's hometown exalts in verdict but tempers expectations

“All we want is equality. Just give us an opportunity,” Watson said, adding that the Third Ward has contended with high crime and poverty in addition to racial injustice.

At a food trailer across the street from the corner store with the mural, Kim Hewitt served sandwiches to customers as she waited for the court's announcement.

When the flow of customers slowed down, Hewitt, who was also a friend of Floyd’s, sang along with some of the songs that blared from speakers next to her food trailer. Some of the songs on her playlist included “White Man’z World” and “Breathin” by Tupac Shakur.

As the songs played, Hewitt sometimes picked up a microphone and expressed what she was feeling, saying, “Hey, we want (expletive) justice. Justice for Floyd” or “We want justice because they don’t give a (expletive) about us.”

When the verdict was announced, about 20 people gathered beneath a small tent next to the food trailer. Instead of music, the speakers had live audio as the verdict was broadcast on a news channel. Some Third Ward residents gathered at a nearby grassy empty lot while a couple of blocks away, others sat outside their homes.

Hewitt and others around her loudly cheered the guilty verdicts. They clapped and hugged one another.