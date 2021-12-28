 Skip to main content
Flu making comeback after year off; Fauci urges vaccine mandate for air travel; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Dangerously cold air is settling into the northern Rockies as a storm moves east through the High Plains and Great Lakes with a wintry mix. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast

TOP STORIES

Flu Season

Registered nurse Megan Chamberlain gives a flu shot to Anthony Devitt, of Marlboro, Vt., during a flu vaccine clinic on Route 9, in Brattleboro, Vt., that was hosted by Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. 

Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more. 

Virus Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel as coronavirus infections surge. To date the Biden administration has balked at the idea, anticipating legal entanglements. 

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said that such a mandate might drive up the nation's lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated," Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 28

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

  • By MIKE STOBBE - AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day

  • By TALI ARBEL - AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel, stretched into Monday as airlines called off more than 1,000 U.S. flights because crews were sick with COVID-19 during one of the year's busiest travel periods, and storm fronts added to the havoc.

Judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker's 110-year sentence
National
AP

Judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker's 110-year sentence

  • By COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver moved a step closer Monday to potentially having his prison term reduced.

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022.

'So difficult': Northwest cold forces some into shelters
National
AP

'So difficult': Northwest cold forces some into shelters

  • By MANUEL VALDES - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SEATTLE (AP) — With temperatures in normally mild Seattle dropping well below freezing, Kaety West walked a short distance in the snow from the tent where she usually stays to find refuge at a small warming center at an American Legion hall.

Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
National
AP

Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site

  • By SARAH RANKIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews wrapping up the removal of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.

Holmes jury ends fourth inconclusive day of deliberations
National
AP

Holmes jury ends fourth inconclusive day of deliberations

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes conducted a fourth day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict. Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

COVID-19 issues continue in NFL; Colts, Panthers hit hard
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

COVID-19 issues continue in NFL; Colts, Panthers hit hard

  • By STEVE REED - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — To Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, it was just a matter of time before his team would be adding a few players to the NFL's COVID-19 list.

Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight
National
AP

Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

  • By BRETT MARTEL - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami's winning streak to seven games.

2021, IN PHOTOS

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain Hunt

Hounds gather around the huntmaster and his horse at the annual Boxing Day, Duke of Beaufort's Hunt, at Worcester Lodge, in Gloucestershire, England, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The event where hunters, horses, hounds and members of the public gather took place on Monday as Boxing Day fell on a Sunday - a day when trail hunting does not take place. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 28

Today in history: Dec. 28

In 2014, the war in Afghanistan came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of the fighting f…

Today in sports history: Dec. 28

Today in sports history: Dec. 28

In 1958, Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime to win the NFL championship at Yankee Stadium. See m…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

