Flu making comeback after year off; Fauci urges vaccine mandate for air travel; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories

TOP STORIES

Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said that such a mandate might drive up the nation's lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated," Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 28 In 2014, the war in Afghanistan came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of the fighting f…

Today in sports history: Dec. 28 In 1958, Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime to win the NFL championship at Yankee Stadium. See m…

