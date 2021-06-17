Foam containing 'forever chemicals' used against plant fire

But it remains legal to use PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam except in a few states, said Melanie Benesh, a staff attorney for the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization. Congress has ordered a halt to use of PFAS in military fighting foams by 2025.

U.S. Fire Pump used 3,200 gallons of the PFAS foam mixed with 71,000 gallons of water for the Chemtool fire, the state agency said.

“Visual inspections do not indicate any impacts to Rock River at this time" but tests are continuing, it said.

Groundwater, from which the town draws its drinking water, also will be evaluated. The closest municipal well is 1.25 miles (2.01 kilometers) from the ruined factory, the Illinois EPA said.

Vacuum trucks have sucked water from trenches, where soil samples are being taken, and the plant grounds, the agency said.

Linda Birnbaum, a toxicologist and former director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences, said it was “amazing” that the company would use PFAS-containing foam when alternatives were available.