Follow US Senate vote confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

The Senate is voting Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Jackson was confirmed 53-47 with three Republican votes. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor."
Photos: Scenes from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, center, accompanied by Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., second from right, arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Jackson, 51, is the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, watches, as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is at left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, right, speaks as Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, listens at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is seated during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listens as chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., makes an opening statement during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening statements during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined at left by her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, smiles as she arrives to face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., discusses "dark money" while speaking during the nomination hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., second from right, and Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, talk with Owen Stokes, 6, son of Kennedy's Chief of Staff David Stokes, during a break in a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Judge Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, writes on a visual aid as he questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks as a visual aid is displayed during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, right, sit next to each other during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Johnny and Ellery Brown, parents of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, smile as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., talks about them during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee pauses during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, after questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., uses a visual aid as he questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A tear rolls down Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's cheek as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., hugs Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., right, and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, after speaking during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Leila Jackson listens as her mother, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she is questioned by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughter Leila Jackson look at each other as Judge Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a kiss from her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, at the conclusion of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, gets a hug from her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, as she finishes her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., right, share a laugh as Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, during her confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
