Food allergies complicate hungry Americans' search for meals

Brown's nonprofit, the Food Equality Initiative, serves about 200 families with Celiac or food allergies, providing them $150 per month to use in an online marketplace with allergy-friendly foods. Some of her clients use the benefit to supplement government assistance programs.

Dietician Kate Scarlata is among advocates trying to change the conversation around food insecurity by promoting what she calls a more dignified approach. She specializes in irritable bowel syndrome, which can cause stomach pain, diarrhea and constipation when people consume certain foods including garlic and onion, ingredients found in many shelf-stable products like sauces and soups.

She launched a tour of food pantries in April to raise awareness, and she found many of those she visited weren’t asking people if they had intolerances or special dietary needs.

Charitable food programs can start with a few simple questions she said: “Are you on a special diet? Are there any foods that bother you?”

Brown, meanwhile, is working with Drs. Ruchi Gupta and Lucy Bilaver at the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research at Northwestern University to gather better information on how many people with allergies are food insecure, because no comprehensive data exists.