'Football City, USA' killings raise sport safety concerns

People who knew the Rock Hill High graduate as a kind and mild-mannered young man are wondering if head injuries he suffered as a player affected his mental health. A probe of his brain was ordered to see whether he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a possibly degenerative disease that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders in some athletes.

Adams, 32, played in 78 NFL games over six seasons for six teams — San Francisco, New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets before retiring with Atlanta in 2015. He suffered a severe ankle injury as a rookie with the 49ers, and was recorded as having two concussions with the Raiders.

There may never be a definitive link between his concussions and the act of deadly violence this month. But in the aftermath, some leaders in the city’s football community are reflecting on how to frame what happened to the many young players still in the game.