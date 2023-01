Football world reacts to scary injury to Bills' Damar Hamiln

Dear God, please lord watch over this young man. Please carry him through. To the @BuffaloBills we are all bowed in prayer. We, your brothers in the game, are here standing behind you in your worry and heartbreak. Bow your heads pray to whoever you believe in. #damarhamlin ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป