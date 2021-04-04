For 7 New Yorkers, a pandemic year's fight for the future

Hent grossed $73,000 through the meter last year, $30,000 less than in 2019. With so much of New York City’s workforce staying home and tourists staying away, he could drive for long stretches without finding a fare.

Hent realized by early last April that his best hope was to look for health care workers near hospitals. He has some success now in midtown Manhattan but still not downtown in the financial district.

“You can drive an hour, you may not be able to find a passenger around downtown,” Hent said.

Two years from his planned retirement, Hent, 64, has now lengthened his workday, leaving his Queens home around 6 a.m. instead of coming into Manhattan in late morning. That still won’t get him back to his pre-pandemic earnings, but he said he’s been able to make all his mortgage payments since May after not paying in March and April.

The ride he longs to take is to Boston to see his daughter and granddaughters for the first time since February 2020. Now fully vaccinated, he’s looking forward to his wife’s second shot in mid-April, so they can go.