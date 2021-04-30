For backyard bald eagles, death of an eaglet the latest blow

“When we picked it up, a lot of blood came from its mouth. Was it shot? Did it run into a tree and cause internal bleeding? I don’t know,” he said.

Hahn has been following the pair since the nest was originally built five years ago.

The first year, he said, crows ate their eggs while both adults hunted for food.

“They were new parents, and didn’t know any better. After that they guarded the nest,” Hahn said. One bird stayed with the eggs while the other hunted.

One of the two birds hatched in 2019 was found stumping along a street, unable to fly. It apparently had injured a muscle, Louisiana State University wildlife veterinarians said.

Last year, Hahn said, neighbors called him because a juvenile kept falling into the nest. He got the federal agency's OK to check on it and, with a Jefferson Parish wildlife worker present, a tree service worker went up in a bucket truck.

Although the eagle quickly flew out of sight, Hahn was able to follow the crows that mobbed it. The man whose yard holds the nest ran with him. When the smaller birds stopped, looking down into a yard, Hahn peered through the fence. There it was.