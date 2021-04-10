For Black journalists, working Chauvin trial drains emotions

The remark would have insulted her when she was younger, she said. Why wouldn't she conduct a fair interview? Because she's Black and Lane and his brother were white? Skin color was going to determine whether or not she could do her job?

Instead, she accepted it as an expression of empathy.

“What I hear most from viewers is they appreciate that it must be difficult to cover it as an unbiased journalist,” Jenae said.

If he has any bias, it's to make sure that Black people are portrayed as the complex, multi-faceted people they are, much more than the tropes that often show up in popular media, Williams said.

“I've always focused on letting my work speak for itself,” he said.

Reeves, whose newspaper is aimed at a Black audience, describes himself as an activist and doesn't pretend to be unbiased. His dispatch the day of McMillian's testimony read, “If the trial of Derek Chauvin ... was a sporting contest with the score kept at the day's end, the score would be witnesses and Black progressive humanity, one. Chauvin and the system of policing, zero.”

He said his audience simply wants to see an end to police abuse.