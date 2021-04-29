For Dave Grohl, what drives musicians is more than van

Grohl started by swapping van stories with more than two dozen musicians. But the interviews grew deeper as they talked about why they got into these lives, hence the double meaning of the “What Drives Us” title. He started editing the interviews after the pandemic struck, and realized how much the need to share music onstage was a common theme.

“It was part of the conversation,” Grohl said. “But as time went on and we were starved for it, I realized that it was the most important part of the conversation. It's why we do it. No musician wants to stay in their basement for the rest of their life practicing scales.”

Their stories are funny and at times poignant; the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea talks about music as an escape from an abusive childhood. “Here's your golden ticket to Oz — go around in a van and play music with friends,” he said.

U2's The Edge grew up in a small town north of Dublin with nothing to do. “That's why we got into explosives,” he said, until watching “A Hard Day's Night” set him and his friends on a more productive path.

St. Vincent, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and AC/DC's Brian Johnson are particularly eloquent subjects.