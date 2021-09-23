For one night, TV comics focus their shows on climate change

Meyers also joked that Billy Joel rewrote one of his hits to “Actually, We Did Start the Fire,” and sang a couple of phantom verses.

Many of the shows' guests were booked specifically to talk about the topic, such as Jane Goodall on the “Tonight” show and Bill Gates on Corden's “Late Late Show.” Instead of singing, Shawn Mendes talked climate change with Colbert.

“Can I say a personal thing?” Corden said to Gates. “Thank you for being the one billionaire who's not trying to escape the planet Earth on a spaceship right now.”

Bravo's Andy Cohen was the eighth host to join in the effort.

Not everyone played along. Greg Gutfeld and his panelists on Fox News Channel mocked the effort and touted the benefits of fossil fuels.

“Comedy is dead and so is risk in this land of late-night teachers' pets,” Gutfeld said. “They went from George Carlin to George Soros.”

A half-hour later on CBS, Colbert noted the difficulty in getting many people to focus on the seriousness of the problem.

“Americans treat climate science like soccer,” he said. “We know it's out there and it really matters to the rest of the world, but no one can make us care.”

For one night, he and his competitors tried.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0