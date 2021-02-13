For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy

“I was trying to be an activist whereas inside I wasn’t very OK with myself,” Servaites said. “I’ve learned to cope. I’ve learned to come to terms with what I’ve gone through.”

Samara Barrack struggled to connect with friends after the shooting, saying some classmates changed as they coped with the tragedy in different ways.

“I saw people that were like, ‘I just need to get high’ or ‘I just need to paint,’” she said. “Neither of those things would help me.”

Barrack was on the cheerleading squad, but the pandemic canceled most events, making it hard to bond over practice and games. Her closest friends go to other schools, but she still long for her senior-year traditions.

“Even if I’m not best friends with those people, it’s an experience," said Barrack, who instead focused on a part-time job and a new start at the University of Central Florida where she's enrolled this summer.

Many of the students view college as a sorely needed do-over.

Most Stoneman Douglas graduates go to college, and before the shooting, Aria Siccone never questioned that she would, too.