For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause

In her earliest jobs, Katz became known as one of the hardest workers and someone unafraid to take on unpopular causes. “I was in my 20s, and someone in their 50s called me brash and obnoxious,” Katz says. “I guess I’ve been hardwired all these years at not letting people I care about be bullied. I've never been a table pounder, but I also don’t relinquish ground.”

Bennett, the Cuomo accuser, says she feels Katz is driven by her outrage at "the very audacity of these people in power who do the things they do — and that we are the ones who have to live in fear.”

Banks, 53, attended law school at the University of Denver and spent her early professional years in the appellate division of the EEOC. She joined Katz at her previous firm, and in 2006 the two broke off and formed their own, Katz, Marshall & Banks, as Katz was recovering from breast cancer.

One of Banks' earliest inspirations came as a little girl, when, a huge baseball fan, she told her father she'd like to play for the Boston Red Sox one day — only to be informed there were no females on the team. “It struck me as so profoundly unfair and outrageous,” she said. “It really inspired me to think about sex discrimination."