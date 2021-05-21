Ford CEO says US needs to regulate automated driving systems

“Time is of the essence,” Farley said, explaining that Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company in which Ford is a major investor, is moving ahead quickly with technology that will let Ford start an autonomous ride-hailing service.

Argo, which is testing autonomous vehicles with human backup drivers in six U.S. cities, expects to be ready for Ford to offer ride-hailing without human drivers sometime next year. In the Phoenix area, Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo is already offering a limited fully autonomous ride service.

And later this year, Ford will offer “Blue Cruise,” its own partially automated highway driving system that, like Tesla's Autopilot, keeps cars centered in their lane and a safe distance behind traffic in front of them. With Blue Cruise, drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel. But unlike Autopilot, they will be monitored by a camera to make sure they are paying attention.

“We've done the testing to feel comfortable with this system and how it's implemented,” Farley said.

The CEO took an implicit jab at Tesla, saying that Ford does its own testing before rolling out the technology.

“We don't want our customers to have to do any testing,” he said.