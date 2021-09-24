Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her

Chris Cuomo told CNN viewers last month that he had advised his brother to be contrite. "I was there to listen and offer my take," Cuomo said. "And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent — own what you did, tell people what you'll try to do to be better, be contrite. Finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and your words are perceived."

Ross said in her essay in the Times that Chris Cuomo should have been ashamed for his conduct with her, "But my question today is the same as it was then: Was he ashamed of what he did, or was he embarrassed because my husband saw it?"

She said she sees the apology as "an attempt to provide himself with legal and moral coverage to evade accountability."

Asked for comment about Ross' essay on Friday, a CNN spokesperson referred to Cuomo's statement to the Times.

Ross has written previously of being sexually harassed by Roger Ailes, who was ousted from Fox News Channel over harassment complaints and died in 2017.

Recounting the 1981 encounter in her New York Times piece, Ross said Ailes apologized to her for insisting on a "sexual alliance" as a condition of a pending job offer at NBC's "Tomorrow" show.