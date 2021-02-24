Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

“His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right,” Boylan said. “He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences.”

Cuomo was in a long-term relationship with Food Network star Sandra Lee throughout the timeframe laid out in Boylan’s accusations. Cuomo announced his split from Lee in September 2019.

Boylan said two other former Cuomo staffers have privately confided in her that they were also sexually harassed by the governor in the workplace, including one who “lived in constant fear, scared of what would happen to her if she rejected the Governor’s advances.” She did not identify them.

Personnel memos written in 2018, obtained by The Associated Press, indicate that Boylan resigned after she was confronted about complaints she had belittled and yelled at her staff.

Boylan said those records “were leaked to the media in an effort to smear me.”

In her post on Medium, she offered a different reason for her departure, saying her relationship with Cuomo's “senior team — mostly women — grew hostile after I started speaking up for myself. I was reprimanded and told to get in line by his top aides, but I could no longer ignore it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0