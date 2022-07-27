 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Chicago high school basketball star gunned down

  • Updated
MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) —

Police in the the Chicago suburb of Maywood are investigating the shooting death of a former high school basketball star and her mother is pleading with whomever killed her daughter to surrender to police.

“Whoever did it, man up and confess,” said Margo Rainey after 22-year-old Dylanla Rainey was gunned down early Monday outside her home as she parked her car. “I will tell you to your face, I forgive you. God is going to take care of this.”

Margo Rainey had followed her daughter home to Maywood on Sunday afternoon when she saw someone open fire as Dylanla climbed from her car. Struck three times, she got out of her car before she collapsed on the ground.

“I saw her trying to climb out the window," Margo Rainey said outside her daughters home where several people had gathered for a prayer vigil. "She was trying to get to me and I was trying to get to her.”

Rainey and her twin sister, Miyanda, led Marshall High School to the Class 2A girls basketball state championship in 2018.

The two had recently moved to Maywood with plans to expand their day care business in the area. Their mother said at a vigil that to help them run their business, Dylanla planned to return to college to earn a degree in business and the twins planned to earn a college degree in child development. .

Maywood Police Chief Elijah Willis said no arrests have been made.

Margo Rainey said she has no idea who would want to kill her daughter, adding she “didn’t do no harm to nobody.”

