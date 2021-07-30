Former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm dies at 85

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm, who successfully fought to stop the 1976 Winter Olympics from being held in Colorado even though they had been awarded to the state, has died. He was 85.

Lamm passed away late Thursday following complications from a pulmonary embolism suffered this week, his wife, Dottie Lamm, said in a statement issued Friday.

Lamm served three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987. As a state lawmaker, he campaigned against hosting the 1976 games, arguing it would damage the environment and cost the state. Colorado voters rejected spending state funds on the Games, and they were relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.

Denver voters later passed an initiative requiring voter approval for any future Olympic Games.

Lamm was born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Madison, Wisconsin. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and a law degree from University of California, Berkeley. He also served in the U.S. Army. In 1962 he became an attorney for the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Commission, and from 1965-1974 had his own law practice.

Lamm served as a state representative from 1966 to 1974 before becoming governor. He was elected to three terms, before Colorado restricted governors to two terms in office.