Former Delaware pastor found liable for child sexual abuse

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A woman who said her father, a former pastor of a Delaware church, sexually abused her as a child and trafficked her to other men, was awarded $1.5 million by a federal jury on Friday.

Alicia Cohen, 41, said in her civil lawsuit that Ronald Cohen began sexually abusing her when she was three years old at the family home in Newark, then started selling her to other men for sex about two years later, when they were living in Oklahoma.

She also said her father filmed and sold videos of her being raped and used his “religious facade” and “ministries,” including the nondenominational Miracle Tabernacle, as a cover for child sexual abuse and child sex trafficking.

Ronald Cohen, who has also used the names “Rafi” and “Raphael,” has denied the claims as “false, frivolous, and defamatory.”

“Ron was shocked at the verdict,” defense attorney Dan Boyce said Friday. Boyce said Cohen has asked him to file a motion for judgment in his favor, despite the jury verdict, or a motion for a new trial.

He also said Cohen, who now lives in North Carolina, is in his 70s and depends on Social Security, and that he is “judgment proof” based on his finances.