Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer

“I think I’ve gotten probably more prayer letters from Indiana than anywhere,” she said. “It really doesn’t matter what religion it is, just as long as people are praying and keeping me up in somebody’s thoughts.”

The Bayh family said in its statement that “throughout her 2-year, eight-month battle against cancer, she never once complained or expressed self-pity. Despite a multitude of hardships, she continued to display her exuberance, happiness, and love for others."

Bayh, who grew up in California and was chosen Miss Southern California in 1978, met Evan Bayh while both were working in Washington in the early 1980s. They married in 1985 as he was following his father, former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, into Indiana politics, leading to his election in 1988 at age 32 to become the nation’s youngest governor. Birch Bayh died in 2019.

Susan Bayh was an attorney who drew some criticism for her membership on several corporate boards while her husband held elected offices.