Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash

From Boston, Clarke started Kentucky’s first six games and was one of its top scorers, highlighted by a career-best 22 points in a loss to Georgia Tech on Dec. 6. The injury ultimately sidelined him for the entire Southeastern Conference regular-season schedule, though he returned to post three assists and two points off the bench in the Wildcats’ SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State that ended a 9-16 season.

Despite his limited action, Clarke announced his decision to enter the NBA draft on March 19 and lamented in a release that he didn’t expect to be injured. But he understood that it was “part of the game” and thanked Calipari and teammates among many.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens heard reports about the crash and Clarke’s death shortly after his team beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Clarke was familiar to the Celtics, their players and even Stevens’ son.

“Not sure how much I want to talk about the game, when you consider he’s a Boston kid ... those kids are important to us here,” Stevens said. “I never met him. My son looks up to him. Hard to talk about a basketball game.”

