Former Liberian military leader liable for church massacre

She also said Thomas' actions as an Armed Forces of Liberia colonel in July 1990 make him liable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The lawsuit said Thomas was in command as soldiers fired into the packed church from the front door and through windows, targeting those trying to escape.

Thomas was later promoted to head the country’s defense intelligence service and emigrated to the United States in 2000.

Thomas' lawyer, Nixon Teah Kannah, said they “accept the decision but we don't agree with it.”

“I'm disappointed with the results,” Kannah said. “I'm going to reach out to him to see how he wants to handle it, if he wants to appeal or let it be.”

Nushin Sarkarati, a lawyer for the four plaintiffs, called it the first time a court has held a member of the Liberian military responsible for wartime atrocities.

“There’s going to be a damages hearing, which will be important to identify the harm of the victims and the egregiousness of the abuse,” she said. “But whether or not our clients will be able to recover, I can’t anticipate right now.”