Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer has died at 77

He was born Charles Elson Roemer III, and grew up on his family’s cotton plantation, Scopena, in north Louisiana’s Bossier Parish. He learned politics from his father, Charles E. Roemer II, who served as Edwards’ chief budget officer in the 1970s.

Elected to the U.S. House in 1980, Roemer forged a reputation as one of the “Boll Weevils” -- conservative Southern Democrats who helped President Ronald Reagan pass legislation.

But no political label quite fit Roemer, whose north-Louisiana drawl belied his Ivy league education. Although he was reared in a politically active family and elected to four congressional terms, he ran for governor in 1987 as an outsider, railing against special interests and bureaucracy.

His campaign, dubbed the “Roemer Revolution,” was perhaps best remembered for his vows to “scrub the budget” and “brick up the top three floors” of the Department of Education building.

He ended up ousting Edwards, whose third term had been marred by a sinking state economy and federal trials in which he was acquitted but politically damaged.

Once elected, Roemer found the political going rough, perhaps in part due to his reputation for abrasiveness, which followed him from Congress to the Governor’s Mansion.