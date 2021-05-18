Former Louisville assistant charged by feds with extortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team.

Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court.

During a March 17 meeting with team personnel, Gaudio said he would expose alleged violations by the team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to the document filed in Louisville on Tuesday.

Gaudio had been told his contract would not be renewed and he threatened to go public with the allegations “unless he was paid a significant sum of money,” the document said. Authorities said Gaudio demanded 17 months' salary or a lump sum payment.

Gaudio and another assistant left the team in March after a season in which the team did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.